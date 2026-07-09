As Texas governor's race tightens, supporters rally behind Hinojosa in San Antonio

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Dozens of supporters packed the Paper Tiger on Thursday evening, waving "Money in Your Pocket" signs as Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa campaigned for governor in San Antonio.

Many said they came because they believe Hinojosa understands the financial pressures facing Texas families and shares their priorities on affordability and public education.

The rally also drew Democratic candidates and party leaders, including Katy Padilla Stout, Johnny Garcia, Kristin Hook and Adrian Reyna, who came to show their support.

Saile Aranda / TPR A crowd gathers before a campaign rally for Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa at the Paper Tiger in San Antonio on July 9, 2026. Hinojosa is the Democratic candidate for Texas governor.

Nicolette Ardiente, president of the Asian American Democrats of Texas, said she attended to hear Hinojosa's message and because she believes Texas needs a leader who understands the experiences of working families.

"We know we need a champion, not only for working families, not only for students, but literally thinking about the full makeup of the state of Texas," Ardiente said. "We know that she understands the experiences of working families, and I know she will use that strength and resilience to help continue leading us as our next governor."

Hinojosa used the rally to promote her proposal to send $1,500 to every Texas household using money from the state's Rainy Day Fund, arguing Texans should decide how to spend the state's budget surplus rather than leaving it in state coffers.

"It is a check of $1,500 to every Texas household because I know Texans know how to spend that money better than the government," Hinojosa said. "That money comes from a Rainy Day Fund of $27 billion. It is irresponsibly being held by Greg Abbott. It should be in the economy. It should be going to help families cope with rising costs."

Saile Aranda / TPR Supporters wave "Money in Your Pocket" signs during a campaign rally for Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa at the Paper Tiger in San Antonio on July 9, 2026. Hinojosa is the Democratic candidate for Texas governor.

The proposal would require approval from the Texas Legislature. Abbott's campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the plan.

In addition to her affordability proposal, Hinojosa called for increased investment in public schools, arguing the state should do more to support neighborhood schools.

Regina Vanburg, a former congressional candidate, said Hinojosa's focus on public education was one of the main reasons she came to the rally.

"I think she has the right focus. I think she is deeply concerned about public education, as we all are. I want a governor who knows what the state is and values the diversity and the culture that is all of us."

Hinojosa is challenging Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a fourth term.

Abbott has made property tax relief a centerpiece of his campaign and signed the state's private school voucher program into law, while Hinojosa has made strengthening public schools a central part of her campaign. Recent polls show Abbott leading Hinojosa by single digits.