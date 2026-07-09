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As Texas governor's race tightens, supporters rally behind Hinojosa in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published July 9, 2026 at 11:21 PM CDT
Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa, democrat candiadate running for Texas governor, speaks at a San Antonio rally event at the Paper Tiger on July 9, 2026
Saile Aranda
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TPR
Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, speaks at a campaign rally at the Paper Tiger in San Antonio on July 9, 2026.

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Dozens of supporters packed the Paper Tiger on Thursday evening, waving "Money in Your Pocket" signs as Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa campaigned for governor in San Antonio.

Many said they came because they believe Hinojosa understands the financial pressures facing Texas families and shares their priorities on affordability and public education.

The rally also drew Democratic candidates and party leaders, including Katy Padilla Stout, Johnny Garcia, Kristin Hook and Adrian Reyna, who came to show their support.

A crowd begins forming at the Paper Tiger for Gina Hinojosa's rally in San Antonio on July 9, 2026. Hinojosa, Democrat, is running for Texas Governor.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
A crowd gathers before a campaign rally for Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa at the Paper Tiger in San Antonio on July 9, 2026. Hinojosa is the Democratic candidate for Texas governor.

Nicolette Ardiente, president of the Asian American Democrats of Texas, said she attended to hear Hinojosa's message and because she believes Texas needs a leader who understands the experiences of working families.

"We know we need a champion, not only for working families, not only for students, but literally thinking about the full makeup of the state of Texas," Ardiente said. "We know that she understands the experiences of working families, and I know she will use that strength and resilience to help continue leading us as our next governor."

Hinojosa used the rally to promote her proposal to send $1,500 to every Texas household using money from the state's Rainy Day Fund, arguing Texans should decide how to spend the state's budget surplus rather than leaving it in state coffers.

"It is a check of $1,500 to every Texas household because I know Texans know how to spend that money better than the government," Hinojosa said. "That money comes from a Rainy Day Fund of $27 billion. It is irresponsibly being held by Greg Abbott. It should be in the economy. It should be going to help families cope with rising costs."

Dozens of rally attendees wave their "Money In Your Pocket" signs to cheer on Texas Rep. Gina Hinojosa on July 9, 2026 at the Paper Tiger during her campaign event running as the democratic candidate for Texas Governor.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Supporters wave "Money in Your Pocket" signs during a campaign rally for Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa at the Paper Tiger in San Antonio on July 9, 2026. Hinojosa is the Democratic candidate for Texas governor.

The proposal would require approval from the Texas Legislature. Abbott's campaign did not respond to a request for comment on the plan.

In addition to her affordability proposal, Hinojosa called for increased investment in public schools, arguing the state should do more to support neighborhood schools.

Regina Vanburg, a former congressional candidate, said Hinojosa's focus on public education was one of the main reasons she came to the rally.

"I think she has the right focus. I think she is deeply concerned about public education, as we all are. I want a governor who knows what the state is and values the diversity and the culture that is all of us."

Hinojosa is challenging Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking a fourth term.

Abbott has made property tax relief a centerpiece of his campaign and signed the state's private school voucher program into law, while Hinojosa has made strengthening public schools a central part of her campaign. Recent polls show Abbott leading Hinojosa by single digits.

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Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
See stories by Saile Aranda