San Antonio City Council takes up water rate hike proposal

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A proposed rate hike by the San Antonio Water System that would increase average residential bills by nearly $19 a month by 2029 was taken up by the city council on Thursday.

The rate hike would be phased in over the next four years, beginning this year, with a little more than a $4 increase in monthly bills and similar increments in each of the following three years.

SAWS is proposing across-the-board rate hikes that also include general and irrigation customers.

SAWS said the rate hike will raise $299 million to go towards a $3.2 billion capital improvement program to replace aging infrastructure and meet future water demands. The rest of the funding could come from SAWS existing funds and impact fees on new customers.

"The investments proposed for 2026 through 2029 are the infrastructure commitments required to update our wastewater treatment plants, replace aging plants, reduce water loss, maintain regulatory compliance, strengthen system resiliency. and ensure we can continue to serve one of the fastest growing cities in our country," said Robert Puente, the president and CEO of SAWS, a city-owned utility.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones thanked SAWS for taking the risks to residents' health and safety into account as part of their future capital plans.

She also reminded everyone in council chambers just how sprawling the water system is that serves the San Antonio area.

"Let us never forget this is a utility, a water system, that has third highest amount of water pipe infrastructure in the entire country," she said. "New York is 6 1/2 times our size. They are the first. Los Angeles is three times as large as us, and they are second and then there's us."

District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte urged his fellow councilmembers to remember the average take-home pay of San Antonians and what they pay for groceries.

"I'm concerned about piling onto our residents, yet again, with additional costs to help our city government run," he said. "And yes, I'm including SAWS, CPS Energy, and what we do here. It's all one city to the residents of San Antonio and this is a significant increase in costs if this plan were to go through."

SAWS has said low-income residents with lower rates enrolled in its SAWS' Uplift Programs would not see rate increases.

"We've got to look at everything with a fine-tooth comb," Whyte added. There is some time for the council to do just that before a final vote.

The SAWS board will hold a final vote on the proposed rate hike on May 19. The city council will take its final vote on the matter on June 11.

The rate hike could appear on SAWS bills as early as July 1, if approved.