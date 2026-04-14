San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones warns of tighter budget in State of the City

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San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones says the city is heading into a tighter budget year.

In her first State of the City address Tuesday before the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, she pointed to a smaller bond package and broader financial uncertainty.

“The state of our city is the choice between status quo, business as usual or something better,” she said. “Big choices are before us.”

She said those choices will mean tough decisions about spending and priorities.

“Fund no-fail missions, those folks that keep us safe, we must fund their activities," she said. "Minimize cost to the most vulnerable and minimize short-term cuts that have long-term impacts as best able.”

Jones said that includes protecting public safety and health services, as well as prioritizing areas like early childhood education. She said the city has commissioned a report on early learning and child care.

She also noted efforts to boost civic participation, including shifting city elections to November to increase voter turnout.

She pointed to housing access as a priority, especially for veterans. Federal housing vouchers help cover rent for low-income veterans, but landlords in Texas are not required to accept them.

"We don't deserve to call ourselves Military City USA if we allow veterans seeking affordable housing to be discriminated against," Jones said, adding that she will continue working with the community and City Council to find a solution.

In a Q&A afterward, she also emphasized the need to focus on long-term economic growth. Following a recent trip to Taiwan, she said the city is working to attract more global investment.

“They knew Houston, Dallas and Austin, but they didn’t know San Antonio," she said. "So I think it’s on us then to go there, explain to them why we’re a great place to do business, to raise a family, and to look at the natural advantages that will allow them to succeed here as well.”

She touted the launch of the mayor’s Economic Security Advisory Group, focused on industries like artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

“We don’t have the luxury of time or waiting around,” she said. “I think we’ve got to give them a reason to think about us.”

Jones is about 10 months into her term, which has been at times contentious. It has included ethics complaints, staff turnover and a rare censure by City Council earlier this year after a public disagreement.

City leaders now have the next few months to sort out the fiscal year 2027 budget.