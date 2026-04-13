Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales says he will resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

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U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales announced Monday that he will resign from Congress after facing the possibility of a House vote to expel him over sexual misconduct allegations.

The San Antonio Republican said in a post on X that he will file his retirement when Congress returns, calling it a privilege to serve the people of Texas.

There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 13, 2026

California Democrat Eric Swalwell, who also faced a possible expulsion vote over allegations reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, announced Monday that he will resign, meaning neither lawmaker is expected to face a vote.

The San Antonio Express-News first reported Gonzales’ relationship with a staffer who later took her own life. The Express-News also published text messages involving another aide from years earlier.

After initially denying the allegations, Gonzales acknowledged the relationship and called it a lapse in judgment. He has not publicly addressed the earlier messages. A House Ethics Committee investigation is ongoing.

Gonzales, who was first elected to Congress in 2020, represents an expansive district stretching from San Antonio to El Paso. He had already announced he would not seek reelection.

Katy Padilla Stout, the Democrat running in District 23, is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to quickly call a special election to fill the seat. Brandon Herrera, the GOP nominee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.