© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio approves new rules for developers aimed at limiting displacement after West Side ballpark backlash

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published March 22, 2026 at 1:16 PM CDT
The Soap Factory Apartments on N S
Gideon Rogers
/
Texas Public Radio
The Soap Factory Apartments on N Santa Rosa.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio City Council has approved changes to how large development projects are financed, following controversy tied to the planned minor league baseball stadium on the West Side of downtown.

The stadium project, led in part by developer Weston Urban, required the demolition of the Soap Factory Apartments, one of the few remaining affordable housing complexes downtown. The displacement of residents drew backlash from tenants and housing advocates, who say the project highlights ongoing concerns about affordability and gentrification in the city’s urban core.

Aerial view of downtown San Antonio
News
Ballpark high rises, hotel go before San Antonio historic office soon
Brian Kirkpatrick
Weston Urban has proposed a 27-story residential high rise near the planned Missions ballpark

On Thursday, City Council approved updates to its policy governing Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, a tool frequently used to support major development projects.

Under the new rules, projects using TIF incentives cannot move forward if they would displace residents living in occupied, habitable housing on the site. The policy also requires developers to complete a displacement impact assessment, which evaluates how a project could influence property values, rents, and other factors that may contribute to future displacement.

City leaders say the changes are meant to balance economic development with protections for residents at risk of being pushed out of their homes.

The West Side ballpark project remains central to that discussion. Supporters say it could bring jobs, investment, and new activity to an underdeveloped part of downtown. Critics argue the loss of affordable housing underscores the need for stronger safeguards as San Antonio continues to grow.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government / Politics Top StoriesTPRSan Antonio City CouncilWest Side
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff