Ballpark high rises, hotel go before San Antonio historic office soon

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San Antonio-based Weston Urban's proposal for residential high rises and a hotel near the planned Missions ballpark go before the city's Historic Design and Review Commission (HDRC) on April 1.

The meeting begins at 3 p.m. at the commission's meeting room at 1901 S. Alamo.

309 Travis

One residential high rise, dubbed 309 Travis for the address its planned for, would have 410 units. At least 27 stories tall, it would be built on San Pedro Creek but be set back as to reduce its shadow on the waterway. New landscaping would replace what is now a parking lot. The high rise would also interface with the historic San Fernando gymnasium.

"The gymnasium is preserved both in form and use: the basketball court on its upper level is retained and refurbished, and spaces beneath are used for exercise spaces for building tenants," background documents submitted to the commission stated.

The exercise spaces and a pool would overlook the creek and downtown.

The high rise would be built largely of metal panels and glass, "further referencing similar choices at the ballpark." And an adjacent garage would feature work by an artist.

The Yard Residences

The Yard Residences, south of the ballpark at 327 West Martin, would consist of a 14-story tower and six-story parking garage. The tower would include 271 living units — from studio space to townhomes. The garage would have 389 parking spaces.

Its amenities include a rooftop lounge, views of the ballpark, an indoor-outdoor fitness center, and third floor pool deck with outward facing vistas.

"The exterior architecture blends warm-toned brick, coordinated with the same regionally appropriate brick selection as the ballpark," according to the background documents sent to the commission.

The Yard Hotel

The 160-room Yard Hotel would sit at the northwest corner of Martin and South Flores, and the first level of the eight-story hotel would include a coffee shop and bar and some meeting space. There would also be a rooftop bar.

A pool and exercise area would sit atop a two-tory podium.

"The podium is brick, coordinated with warm-toned regional brick of the ballpark, with large openings to connect interior activity to the exterior," the documents continued. Facade materials would also coordinate with the Yard Residences.

"It will have tremendous views to the ballpark to north and downtown to the south," the documents added.

Ballpark

The new home of the San Antonio Missions, a local ball club since 1888, is expected to open in 2028.

It would be composed of regionally appropriate brick, a detailed metal panel with curtainwall, and shade canopies that would mark public entrances.

"Rather than a singular mass, it is expressed as a series of structures along Camaron, Kingsbury, and Flores streets and is limited to two and three stories along the streetscape," the documents read. The layout will include setbacks and allow views into the ballpark from the outside and views of downtown and San Pedro Creek from the interior of the ballpark.

There is also a public park planned between Flores Street and San Pedro Creek and aligns with a short connection between the creek and the River Walk.

Murals and public art and the park will connect the ballpark to its surroundings.