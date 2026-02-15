Early voting starts Feb. 17: When, where, and how to vote in the March 3 primary

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Texas voters will begin casting ballots Feb. 17 in the primary election that will determine which candidates advance to the November general election. The March 3 primary includes federal, state, and local races. Early voting allows voters to participate ahead of Election Day at locations across their county.

Key dates in Bexar County

Early voting runs from Feb. 17 through Feb. 27, according to the Bexar County Elections Department.

Voting hours vary throughout the early voting period:

Feb. 17–20: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 21: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22: noon to 6 p.m.

noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 23–27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Election Day is Tuesday, March 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line when polls close must be allowed to vote.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in a race, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff election scheduled for May 26.

Where to vote in Bexar County

During early voting, voters can cast a ballot at any early voting location within their county of registration. Locations include libraries, community centers, colleges, and government buildings across Bexar County.

A list of voting locations for Election Day can be found here.

You can also find official polling locations, sample ballots, and voting information through your county elections office:

Election office contact information for counties across the state is available through the Texas Secretary of State’s official county election directory.

Find your ballot and compare candidates

Voters can review candidates, compare their responses on key issues, and see exactly what will appear on their ballot through the League of Women Voters’ nonpartisan voter guide.

Find your personalized ballot and compare candidates Enter your address to see exactly what will appear on your ballot, compare candidates, and learn more about the races in your area using the League of Women Voters’ nonpartisan voter guide. Enter your address and explore your ballot Powered by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.

View a sample ballot

Voters can review sample ballots for both the Democratic and Republican primaries to see the candidates and races they’ll be asked to decide before heading to the polls. Below are Bexar County’s generic sample ballots for each party’s primary.

How Texas primary elections work

Texas has an open primary system. Voters do not register with a political party in advance. Instead, voters select either a Republican or Democratic ballot when voting. That selection applies only to the primary and any runoff election.

Primary elections determine which candidates from each party will appear on the November general election ballot.

What to bring when you vote

Voters must present an approved form of photo identification when voting in person. Acceptable forms include:

Texas driver’s license

Texas personal ID card

Texas election identification certificate

Texas handgun license

U.S. military ID with photo

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. passport

Most IDs can be expired for up to four years and still be accepted. Voters age 70 or older may use photo identification that expired longer ago.

Voters who cannot obtain photo ID may use supporting documents, such as a utility bill or bank statement, and complete a declaration explaining the circumstances.

Voting by mail

Some Texas voters qualify to vote by mail, including those who are 65 or older, have a disability, will be outside their county during early voting and on Election Day, or are confined in jail but otherwise eligible.

Voters must submit an application to their county’s early voting clerk. The application must be received no later than the 11th day before Election Day.

Ballots are generally mailed to a voter’s registered address. However, voters who are 65 or older or have a disability may have their ballot sent to a hospital, nursing home, long-term care facility, retirement center, or relative. Voters applying because they will be outside their county must have their ballot mailed to an address outside their home county.

Voters who are 65 or older or have a disability may also submit a single annual application to receive ballots by mail for all elections that year.

Completed ballots must be returned by Election Day to be counted. Mail ballots must be returned by the deadline to be counted. Voters who requested a mail ballot but choose to vote in person may need to surrender their mail ballot or vote provisionally.

Voting assistance and accessibility

Voters with disabilities or special needs have the right to receive assistance at the polls .

You may choose someone to help you vote, or request assistance from an election worker. The person assisting you cannot be your employer, someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your labor union.

If you are unable to enter the polling place, you may vote curbside. An election worker can bring voting materials to you outside the polling location. Voters may send someone inside to request assistance or contact their county elections office in advance.

Accessible voting equipment is available at polling locations.

Reporting problems or concerns at the polls

Voters who experience problems at a polling place — including accessibility barriers, intimidation, or other concerns — can report them and receive assistance.

The Texas Civil Rights Project operates an election protection hotline:

866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)

Voters can contact the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division at: https://civilrights.justice.gov

Election workers at polling places are available to help answer questions and address concerns in real time.

Plan ahead before you vote

Before heading to the polls, voters are encouraged to:

Confirm their voter registration

Review their sample ballot

Find a convenient polling location

Allow extra time if needed

Voting early can provide more flexibility and may help voters avoid longer lines on Election Day.