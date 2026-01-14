San Antonio’s rainbow crosswalk is gone — but the fight over it isn't

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio’s rainbow crosswalk in the city’s Pride District has been removed, ending nearly eight years of a highly visible symbol of LGBTQ+ pride at the intersection of Main Avenue and Evergreen Street.

The brightly painted crosswalk came down Tuesday after months of controversy, protests, and lawsuits tied to a state directive from the Abbott administration requiring cities to remove roadway markings that officials say represent political or ideological messaging. State leaders warned that cities that failed to comply could risk losing transportation funding.

James Poindexter, secretary of Pride San Antonio and one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to block the removal, called the moment deeply painful for the community.

“It’s completely a sad day,” Poindexter told TPR's The Source. “The crosswalk has been there almost eight years. The interesting thing is the crosswalk was established while Abbott was governor, and it's been maintained while Abbott was governor. So why now did it suddenly become dangerous, suddenly become political and ideological?”

Several advocacy groups had argued the crosswalk served a practical purpose, saying the brightly colored paint improved visibility and pedestrian safety in a busy part of the city. Supporters also viewed it as a cornerstone of San Antonio’s Pride Cultural Heritage District, which was created to recognize the city’s LGBTQ+ history and community.

Abbott, however, has described such displays as safety hazards and distractions, and his administration has pressured cities across Texas to remove similar artwork, murals, and symbolic markings from roadways.

The removal has also sparked debate over who should have paid for it. San Antonio used city funds to take down the crosswalk, a decision Poindexter said added insult to injury.

“If you're not willing to take it on as a legal fight, then at least tell Abbott we're not going to put our tax dollars into removing this crosswalk that is a functional crosswalk,” he said. “If the state has this issue with ideologies, use state dollars and crews to come down here and remove the crosswalk.”

While the paint is gone, community members say the fight over its meaning and legacy is far from over. Dozens gathered Tuesday night at Main and Evergreen to make that clear.

Dan Katz / Texas Public Radio Demonstrators at the corner of Main and Evergreen on Tuesday evening.