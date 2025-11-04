Election Day in San Antonio: Voters share views on races with high stakes

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It’s Election Day, and while this isn’t an election with a president to elect, voters in Bexar County are going to the polls to vote on 17 statewide Propositions and Props A&B.

Props A & B include a venue tax for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and a new Spurs Arena.

At the Cody Branch Library this morning a woman identifying herself as Cheryl said she votes in most elections, and that this one is critical.

“People should vote, especially for something this important," she said.

Jack Morgan / TPR Cheryl and Catalina Shaw—mother and daughter—voting at the Cody Branch Library on Nov. 4, 2025

“You know, constitutional amendments—they affect all of us, regardless of age. They still affect us in one way or another,” Cheryl said.

She was with her daughter, Catalina Shaw.

“Yeah, this is my second time voting in a local election, rather than, like countrywide,” Shaw said.

When TPR arrived at the Cody branch at about 9 a.m., only about 15 people were lined up outside the polling station. However, 45 minutes later, there were upwards of 50 in line.

Jack Morgan Diane McHugh

Diane McHugh was well aware of all the local and state propositions.

“I voted for increasing exemptions for different individuals. I voted for the new arena. I voted for the new rodeo establishment,” McHugh said. “You know, we're a tourist city, and we need state-of-the-art facilities, and so I just felt like there was time for improvement there.”

The next voter identified himself as Ron. Despite the serious nature of voting, Ron threw a humorous curve ball.

“I recently moved from another country, which was California,” he said with a smirk. “I don't bring their politics, so it's always been very important to me to vote, even in California, even though my vote barely ever counted. But there's a lot of important things that we're voting on here in Texas, which I've read deep into.”

Jack Morgan Jacqueline Hullaby at Cody Branch Library

He also supported the expansions of Prop A and B.

“Well, A and B are very important financially, for Texans, and I think it's important that we get out and vote for that,” he said.

He also had this wit and wisdom for other voters.

“Don't complain if you didn't voice your opinion. This is where you get your chance to voice your opinion,” he said.

Look for TPR’s voter guide at tpr.org. Polls close at 7 p.m.