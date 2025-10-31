COPS/Metro Alliance says 'Win Together' campaign is misleading voters on Props A and B

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The COPS/Metro Alliance held a press conference Friday afternoon to point out what they say are false claims being made by the “Win Together” campaign.

With a vote on Propositions A and B looming, COPS/Metro is calling out the latest ad campaign that is encouraging voters to pass the propositions, which would pave the way for a new Spurs Arena and renovation of the Frost Bank Center and rodeo grounds. COPS/Metro spokesperson Darius Lamel said voters are being misled by the ad campaign.

“Somebody needs to explain this to whoever developed the ads on TV because nowhere, I mean nowhere in the tax code, the ballot or the term sheet, is there a mention that a vote (of) 'yes' will improve schools, fix roads, etc.," said Lamel.

In Texas, when property values rise, local school districts don't automatically get more money to operate schools. Instead, the state's school funding formula reduces the amount of state funding districts receive.

Ruben Arciniega of COPS/Metro says tax revenue created by the downtown project will not go to any infrastructure but will be used to pay the debt service.

“If the revenues from designated tax structures like the increased hotel tax, the TIRZ (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) and the project finance zone do not produce the revenue needed to pay the city's debt, the taxpayers will pay this cost. Let me repeat, the taxpayers will pay this cost," he said.

The group also pointed out that despite claims made recently by Spurs owner Peter Holt that Prop B would have no impact on taxpayers, there are hidden costs, such as moving the SAWS Central Cooling Plant at an estimated cost of $200 million.

The “Win Together” campaign is largely funded by the Spurs along with private donors and raised around $7 million for advertising in advance of the vote.

Bexar County residents will go to the polls next Tuesday to decide whether to pass the proposition and pave the way for the new arena.