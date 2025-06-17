State audit finds major lapses in Texas jail oversight system

The state agency responsible for overseeing county jails across Texas failed to consistently investigate prisoner complaints, maintain accurate records or complete all inspections required by law, according to a new audit by the Texas State Auditor's Office.

The audit, covering October 2022 to December 2024, raised concerns about the Texas Commission on Jail Standards' ability to protect the safety and rights of people in local jails, calling some failures "high risk." As the state's sole jail oversight agency, the TCJS is responsible for handling complaints, conducting inspections and enforcing compliance at the 242 jails under its watch.

Among the most serious findings: commission staff failed to properly investigate nearly all prisoner complaints reviewed, which could cover issues ranging from guard interactions to medical access. In 95% of cases, there was no record of assigning a severity level – which dictates how quickly jails must be contacted – and in nearly half, there was no evidence the agency contacted the jail at all. In some cases, the commission didn't notify those who filed complaints or even start an investigation, leaving some complaints unresolved for more than two years.

"These weaknesses increase the risk that the Commission will not identify a jail in violation of minimum standards, which could affect the safety and well-being of inmates," auditors wrote.

Between October 2022 and December 2024, the commission received more than 9,700 complaints. But in 13% of complaints still listed as "open," there was no evidence they had been assigned to an investigator at all.

Beyond complaints, the audit found issues with the commission's inspection system. Five counties, including Bexar and Travis, missed required limited inspections – a key factor in determining how often higher-risk jails are inspected. The audit also found issues with the agency's inspection scheduling tool, which helps determine how often jails are inspected. In December 2024, the tool miscalculated risk scores for over 75% of jails reviewed. This left 10 facilities with insufficient oversight, according to auditors.

The audit found that enforcement practices — including follow-up inspections, remedial orders and technical assistance — were generally handled appropriately. From 2023 through 2024, the commission issued 149 notices of noncompliance and referred the Harris County Jail to the Texas Attorney General's Office earlier this year after repeated violations.

TCJS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, but in a written response included in the audit, the agency agreed with the findings and said it plans to implement fixes by August 1.

"TCJS will improve its processes and uphold its commitment to effective oversight and accountability," the agency wrote.

