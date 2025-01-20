Former Dallas musicians perform at inauguration in 'President’s own' U.S. Marine Band

Today’s 60th presidential inauguration is a U.S. tradition more than two centuries old.

Music has accompanied every event, and since the start of the 19th century, it’s been provided by the U.S. Marine Band — known as “the president’s own,” a moniker President Thomas Jefferson is credited with giving the band.

Co-principal oboist Master Gunnery Sgt. Leslye Barrett said that history can be humbling.

“We're a continuous organization. We are an unbroken musical organization since 1798,” Barrett said. “I played with somebody who played with somebody who played with somebody who played with somebody for the first inauguration for when we started, with Thomas Jefferson.”

U.S. Marine Band Master Gunnery Sgt. Leslye Barrett is the co-principal oboist in the U.S. Marine Band. Monday's inauguration will be her seventh.

Barrett is one of at least two Southern Methodist University graduates in the prestigious band; trumpeter James McClarty is another SMU grad who’ll be on the stage Monday.

Presidential inaugurations might be among the best known events featuring the U.S. Marine band, but it performs a lot: at funerals at the National Cemetery, for presidential guests invited to the White House — more than 200 times a year, said Barrett — and at other events that most people outside of D.C. may not even know about.

At Monday’s inauguration, the band will play many familiar tunes, including perhaps the best known musical introduction for every U.S. president.

“We will play ‘Hail to the Chief’ when President Biden comes out,” Barrett said. “And then we get to be the first to play 'Hail to the Chief' for the incoming president as well.”

Barrett has played in the Marine Band for 28 years. She admits that to the uninitiated, being around world leaders and movie, TV and sports stars can be intimidating.

“I don't get extra nervous because of who's going to be there, because that's ... the whole job,” said Barrett. “But I also have never gotten jaded. I've never forgotten for whom we play. And it is always special.

“Even though this will be my seventh inauguration, it's still its own unusual event that I get to celebrate being...you know, being part of history.”

U.S. Marine Band James McClarty, a graduate of Southern Methodist University, has played trumpet in the U.S. Marine Band since 2007.

For McClarty, a Marine band trumpeter since 2007, he said he just tries to stay humble around prime ministers and presidents.

“There's a bit of shock and awe when you see all these people, but you're surrounded by people who've been doing the job for a while,” he said. “So you kind of learn quickly how to keep your head down and just be a professional and how to enjoy the moment.”

For McClarty, enjoying the moment becomes a lot easier when playing music he loves. Among his favorites: "Semper Fidelis," the march by John Philip Sousa, who led the Marine band in the 1880s.

"It sounds a bit like the company line because it is, sort of. It is the march of the Marine Corps. Semper fidelis is our motto, ‘always faithful,’” McClarty said. “But it was Sousa's favorite march, and I can see why.

“I think it's just a very well-written march. It's very catchy. It's great music. So we'll be playing that one quite a bit.”

McClarty said the band will also play the John Williams suite from the miniseries “Band of Brothers,” and his march from the film “1941.”

The musicians will keep playing throughout inauguration day: After the oath of office, the band will march in a parade. Tonight they perform at inauguration parties.

Eventually, they’ll get a break — later this week. McClarty and Barrett said it’s a 365-day gig that keeps them busy enough, but they love it.

For Barrett, the inauguration performances allow her to reflect on history.

“That kind of history, that kind of connection, with all the presidents, with all the history of our nation ... it's so unique,” she said. “It’s a little surreal.”

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today . Thank you.

Copyright 2025 KERA