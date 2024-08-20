© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Obamas among the speakers on Day 2 of Democratic National Convention

By NPR Washington Desk
Published August 20, 2024 at 6:30 PM CDT
Former President Barack Obama is pictured at a campaign rally in support of Nevada Democrats in North Las Vegas in 2022. Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday.
President Biden has officially passed the torch to his vice president, Kamala Harris. Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago celebrated his legacy. Starting Tuesday, the focus shifts more to the future.

Convention organizers said they will highlight differences between the Harris-Walz campaign’s vision and that of the Trump-Vance ticket. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is slated to speak, as are former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

Here are some highlights to watch for Tuesday night:


As is tradition, the convention will also hold a roll call — though this year’s is even more symbolic than most. Delegates have already cast their votes for Vice President Harris to be the party’s nominee.

The candidates are taking their message beyond the convention hall Tuesday, too. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Milwaukee for an evening rally. Both Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance are holding press conferences about crime in Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively.

Programming will be aired from the United Center in Chicago live on TPR from 8 to 10 p.m. CST, on all of its news stations.

Aug 19, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; President Joe Biden speaks and Vice President Kamala Harris during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center.
Government/Politics
Democrats, including some from San Antonio, prepare for Day 2 of 2024 party convention
TPR Staff
Several Texans added their voices to the convention's first day.


Democratic National ConventionBarack ObamaMichelle ObamaKamala HarrisJoe BidenElection 2024
NPR Washington Desk
