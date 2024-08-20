Obamas among the speakers on Day 2 of Democratic National Convention

President Biden has officially passed the torch to his vice president, Kamala Harris. Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago celebrated his legacy. Starting Tuesday, the focus shifts more to the future.

Convention organizers said they will highlight differences between the Harris-Walz campaign’s vision and that of the Trump-Vance ticket. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is slated to speak, as are former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

Here are some highlights to watch for Tuesday night:



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who had been in consideration for Harris’ running mate

who had been in consideration for Harris’ running mate Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

D-N.Y. Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois

of Illinois Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont

of Vermont New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

Mesa, Ariz., Mayor John Giles, a Republican



As is tradition, the convention will also hold a roll call — though this year’s is even more symbolic than most. Delegates have already cast their votes for Vice President Harris to be the party’s nominee.

The candidates are taking their message beyond the convention hall Tuesday, too. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Milwaukee for an evening rally. Both Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance are holding press conferences about crime in Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively.

Programming will be aired from the United Center in Chicago live on TPR from 8 to 10 p.m. CST, on all of its news stations.



