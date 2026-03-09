Unsettled weather continues through Wednesday for San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Another cold front is expected to arrive late Tuesday to trigger more rain for the San Antonio area, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of the San Antonio area is expected to see rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, making the drive to work on "hump day" a little slick. The rains are expected to diminish around the lunch hour on Wednesday.

Severe weather cannot be completely ruled out for the San Antonio area during the same period, including large hail, damaging winds, and a brief tornado or two. But the odds are greater for that scenario west of the Alamo City, from an Eagle Pass to Kerrville to Burnet line.

The cold front, cloud cover, and rain will help keep daytime highs down for the region. The high on Thursday will be in the lower 70s. Sunrise temperatures will be just above or just below 50 on Thursday and Friday.

A warming trend will see high temperatures return into the upper 80s this weekend.

Rains this past weekend added up for some spots in the San Antonio area. Areas southeast of the city saw two and even three inches between Friday and Monday.

In general, most of Bexar County received a quarter to half-an-inch of rain during the same period. Around a third of an inch of rain has been recorded at San Antonio International Airport since the start of March.

For the year, the airport has only recorded 1.8 inches of rain or about two inches below the typical year to date average.