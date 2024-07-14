President Biden postpones Austin visit after Trump assassination attempt

President Biden postponed a visit to Austin until later this month following an attempted assassination at former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday.

Biden planned to deliver a speech at the LBJ Presidential Library Monday to commemorate 60 years since the Civil Rights Act was signed.

“Given the unfortunate events of the last 24 hours, we anticipated that the President's schedule could change anytime,” Mark K. Updegrove, President & CEO of the LBJ Foundation, said in a statement. “We are honored President Biden remains committed to joining us at the LBJ Library to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and we look forward to hosting him later this month.”



