What does it mean to live with a disability in Texas?
Sometimes we say it with statistics: One quarter of Americans, many millions of Texans, live with a disability.
Sometimes we seek to tug at heartstrings, telling stories of overcoming obstacles – of the inspiration that we gain from learning about someone else's experience.
Some people live with disabilities their whole lives. Others find themselves navigating life differently after illness or injury.
Encompassing the wide array of these experiences in just one program would be impossible. That's why Texas Standard is treating The State of Disability in Texas as the kickoff of our yearlong commitment to featuring the voices of and covering the topics important to disabled Texans.
And we want to hear from you. What stories should we tell? Which Texans should we celebrate? Explore The State of Disability in Texas below, and let us know what's on your mind.
