Government/Politics

Voters using PO boxes don't need to provide residency proof in Texas, federal court says

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published August 3, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Voto Latino are celebrating after a federal court struck down a bill that increased requirements on Texas voter residency.

Texas Senate Bill 1111 passed last year and placed strict residency requirements on voters who used P.O. boxes. Those voters were required to provide proof of residence and other documents when registering to vote.

The lawsuit was filed by the civil rights organizations in 2021 against several elections officials in Bexar, Harris and Travis counties. They claimed enforcement of the bill restricted and disenfranchised Latino and minority voters.

A judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas ruled in favor of the organizations on Tuesday.

María Teresa Kumar, President of Voto Latino, praised the decision.

The true intent of this discriminatory measures has always been about suppressing voter turnout, especially among young people, communities of color, low-income voters, and other historically marginalized groups,” she said in a press release.

