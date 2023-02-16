Glorie G. Martinez | The Texas Standard
The House Water Caucus is proposing a fund that would provide aid to communities across the Lone Star State looking to improve their water infrastructure.
Proposed legislation would end qualified immunity for police officers, create a compensation fund for victims of school shootings, and more.
The park in Frisco’s Fields development will be geared toward children 3 to 9.
Texas is now home to 30 million people, a population record shared with only one other U.S. state: California. What does the influx of new residents mean for the state’s resources?
With only a few days before the start of the next legislative session, politics reporters Niki Griswold and James Barragán preview what’s on the agenda for state lawmakers.
As the leader of a large Republican state, Abbott would be a logical presidential contender. Why hasn’t he put his name in the primary race ring?
A pair of adult wolves was recently transferred from a ranch in New Mexico to the wild in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Conservationists are hoping to preserve the 7,000-acre stretch of high desert wilderness with a national monument designation.
Demand for mental health services has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. What’s driving the increased demand, and how can psychologists meet it?
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas and the Spanish Language Disinformation Coalition have warned that Spanish speakers are at a high risk on social media platforms.