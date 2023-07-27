Gabrielle Muñoz | The Texas Standard
Generations of macaques have adapted to life far from their native environment.
The documentary, based on Lady Bird Johnson’s audio diaries from the White House, had its world premiere at South by Southwest in Austin.
'I wanted it to be right': After 3-year journey, RGV native Gabrielle Ruiz releases Christmas singleThe “Twinkle Twinkle” singer and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” alum spoke with Texas Standard on the teamwork it takes to release a Christmas song, what her role in “A Chorus Line” has meant to her, and what movie roles are on the horizon.
Millions in private donations won’t be distributed until November, says state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde.
Roky Erickson, who died in 2019, would have celebrated his 75th birthday Friday. Bill Bentley, a veteran music producer, says his brush with the fellow Texan’s music altered the trajectory of his life.
On Friday, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, abortions in Texas ceased despite the fact that the state’s trigger law banning the procedure has not yet gone into effect.
Following the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Texas is now poised to eliminate abortion access in the state by enacting a so-called trigger law that will go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court’s judgment.
As people in Texas and across the country wait to see if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns federal abortion protections, there are also a handful of other pending opinions from the high court with Texas implications, from immigration to gun control.