Sean Saldana | The Texas Standard
'Going Varsity in Mariachi' follows schools from the Rio Grande Valley and had its Texas premiere at South by Southwest.
A new documentary takes a look at the LBJ biographer and his editor: “They’re in a kind of race against time to finish their life’s work.”
Even with $15 billion, it's unclear what property tax relief from the Legislature means for Texas rentersOne critic thinks the state’s surplus should instead be focused on things like raising teacher pay, increasing funding in Texas’ foster care system, and expanding social programs.
Obstacles keep many Texans who qualify for the assistance from enrolling.
Hays CISD has employed several approaches to preventing further tragedies. The work has given other schools a blueprint for their own programs.
The number of deaths by firearm have nearly doubled in the past 10 years and accounted for 75% of the homicides reported in 2021, according to the Texas Council on Family Violence.
Shelters are seeing a rise in people surrendering pets due to eviction or not being able to afford veterinary bills.
Millions in private donations won’t be distributed until November, says state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde.