Family literacy: Searching for solutions across generations in San Antonio

An estimated one in four Bexar County adults reads at or below a fifth-grade level, while fewer than half of San Antonio students read at or above grade level. Schools, nonprofits, libraries and community organizations have invested heavily in improving those numbers, yet literacy remains a persistent challenge.Texas Public Radio’s yearlong solutions journalism project examines family literacy as one possible response. The reporting explores programs that help parents and caregivers strengthen their own literacy skills, support learning at home, and become more involved in their children's education.Through the experiences of families, educators and local organizations, TPR will examine which interventions are working, what evidence supports them, what barriers limit access, and whether successful approaches can be expanded to reach more families across San Antonio.