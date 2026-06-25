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Family literacy: Searching for solutions across generations in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio is examining whether family-centered programs can improve literacy across generations, which approaches are showing promise and what prevents more families from accessing them.

About the project

An estimated one in four Bexar County adults reads at or below a fifth-grade level, while fewer than half of San Antonio students read at or above grade level. Schools, nonprofits, libraries and community organizations have invested heavily in improving those numbers, yet literacy remains a persistent challenge.

Texas Public Radio’s yearlong solutions journalism project examines family literacy as one possible response. The reporting explores programs that help parents and caregivers strengthen their own literacy skills, support learning at home, and become more involved in their children's education.

Through the experiences of families, educators and local organizations, TPR will examine which interventions are working, what evidence supports them, what barriers limit access, and whether successful approaches can be expanded to reach more families across San Antonio.

Here's how you can help support this reporting.
Stories in the series
A father and child walk down the hallway during a father-and-child superhero-themed event. Northside ISD. May 2026
Saile Aranda
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TPR
News
Examining family-centered solutions to San Antonio’s literacy crisis
Yvette Benavides , Dan Katz
Across San Antonio, schools and nonprofits are exploring how helping parents and children build literacy skills together can improve outcomes for both generations.
Dads and their kids play a game of "Super Hero Bingo" at a Northside ISD Even Start event.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
News
The power of fathers in family literacy
Yvette Benavides , David Martin Davies, Saile Aranda, Dan Katz