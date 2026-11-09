Rain fades Monday night for San Antonio, some flooding in the region

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Weekend rain brought some drought relief to San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall totals in Bexar County over a three-day period ending at 7 a.m. on Monday amounted to about an inch-and-half east of I-35. Less fell to the west in the county.

Rain chances will soon end for San Antonio, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.

"The last of the rain chances shift southeastward out of the region from Tuesday night towards Wednesday morning," the statement read.

A brief warming trend also takes place Wednesday with highs pushing 80 degrees. Then another weak cold front arrives.

"The weak front moves across the area Wednesday night and provides a drier airmass to filter in. This looks to lead to a cooler and more refreshing Thursday under sunny skies. A secondary front may then arrive into early Friday, which could help reinforce the dry and cooler airmass. Friday and Saturday mornings could start off chilly where the low-lying valleys in the Hill Country could dip as low as the upper 30s, " the weather service said.

A flood advisory was in effect until 4 p.m. Monday for Bandera, Edwards, Kerr, Kinney, Medina, Real and Uvalde counties due to flooding of creeks, streams and low water crossings.

Farther to the west of San Antonio, a flood warning was posted for Devils River near Comstock in Val Verde County. The river was expected to crest about a foot above the flood stage late Monday afternoon.

To the south of the Alamo City, a wide swath of rain of 4 to 8 inches with another 1 to 3 inches possible led to a flash flood watch being posted until noon on Monday for several counties west of Corpus Christi and to the border with Mexico. It included the cities of Corpus Christi and Kingsville.

There was also a high risk of rip tide currents along the lower Texas coast until Monday night, forecasters said.

Highs for San Antonio will hover around 70 for much of this work week. And sunrise lows will be in the 50s. Again, Veterans Day on Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a high around 80. Friday and Saturday mornings will be the chilliest with highs just above 50.