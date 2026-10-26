Rounds of rain possible this week, including a chance on Halloween

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Rounds of showers are possible for the San Antonio area several times this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A rainy weather pattern is setting up for the week, making showers possible Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The best rain chances appear to be Thursday and Friday. More than half the region could see showers both of those days.

The trick-or-treat forecast for Halloween in San Antonio calls for a very slight chance of showers for princesses, superheroes, K-Pop stars or video game characters. But any rain should be gone by Halloween night. Temperatures should be in the mid-70s at trick-or-treat time as porch lights go on.

Flash flooding cannot be completely ruled out for Thursday and Friday, but the forecast will become clearer as the week goes on.

"There still may be enough lift for isolated showers Friday night and Saturday. Dry weather will return for Saturday night through Monday. With cloudy skies and rain, temperatures will be cooler Thursday and Friday with highs mostly in the 70s. The weekend should be warmer with less cloudiness and mainly dry weather," said a statement from the National Weather Service.

Nearly 30 inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport since Jan.1. That is just two inches above where it usually is for this time of year. Bexar County has been backsliding into drought conditions after a rainy July and the remnants of Hurricane Polo in September.

The good news is October is the start of San Antonio's fall weather, and an increasing number of cold fronts will begin to arrive this month and next. This week, temperatures will be mild with highs just above or just below 80 and early morning lows in the 60s.

The city's first freeze usually occurs around Thanksgiving, give or take a few days on either side of the holiday, according to weather records.