San Antonio's gusty winds diminish Saturday, creating pleasant weekend

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High winds in the wake of a cold front should die down on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, setting up a very pleasant weekend for all sorts of outdoor activities.

Northerly winds of 40 miles per hour or higher continued to blow in the Alamo City on Friday afternoon, but the National Weather Service reports those gusts should drop to 30 miles per hour Saturday morning and continue to diminish during the afternoon hours.

What is left will be a very pleasant weekend to do some fall yard chores or put up Halloween decorations. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will hover just above or just below 70. And weekend sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday.

Monday’s weather will be mostly sunny and mild, with a high in the upper 70s — just right for heading back to work or school. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s will follow for the rest of the workweek.

The cold front's arrival before dawn on Friday produced some strong headwinds for commuters trying to get to work on Friday morning and the same will be true for the drive home. Large vehicles, including 18-wheelers, pickups and vans, are more prone to drifting out of their lanes in these conditions. A wind advisory was posted until 7 p.m. Friday for the San Antonio area.

Gusty winds have also been causing power outages in San Antonio. CPS Energy reported a few thousand customers were without power as of noon on Friday.

Unfortunately, the cold front did not bring any rain to San Antonio, which has been backsliding back into drought conditions for weeks now. County commissioners enacted an outdoor burn ban due to dry conditions. It will remain in effect through mid-December unless significant rain falls.

For the year, San Antonio International Airport has recorded just under 30 inches of rain, which as of Friday, was about 3 inches above the year-to-date average.