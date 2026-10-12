Cold front could drop highs into the 70s in San Antonio this weekend

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San Antonio could see highs in the 70s this coming weekend after the arrival of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service.

The early morning low for the Alamo City on Saturday may dip to near 60 and the early Sunday morning low could dip into the upper 50s, the first such low this season.

Forecasters said a subtropical ridge that has helped ruin the feel of fall this October is pushing off to the east and a trough will move over the Rockies to help push a cold front into the region later this week. Early computer models disagree on exactly when it will arrive and how cool temperatures will be after its passage. But it will be cooler than the 90s the Alamo City has seen in recent days.

Warm and stagnant weather conditions allowed high levels of ozone pollution to accumulate for the San Antonio area last week, prompting one Ozone Action Day. On such a day, local residents are asked to reduce activities that may worsen conditions and to reduce time outdoors if they have respiratory conditions.

Forecasters said before the arrival of the cold front, muggy and warm conditions could lead to a heat advisory for the area on Tuesday.

There is a slight chance a warm front from the Texas coast may trigger a little rain for San Antonio on Wednesday or Thursday. Rain chances, however, were not looking great as of Monday. For the year, the San Antonio International Airport has recorded just under 30 inches of rain, which is still nearly 4 inches above the year-to-date average.

A burn ban remains in effect for Bexar County through mid-December and a lot of rain will be needed to improve local drought conditions and end the ban. Such bans can impact whether some fireworks, such as missiles with fins or rockets with sticks, can be fired off during the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays.

This is the second most noteworthy cold front of fall, and the pace of cold fronts typically begins to pick up for San Antonio during the month of October, forecasters said. Halloween trick-or-treaters and participants in one of the region's biggest annual festivals, Wurstfest in New Braunfels, are likely rooting for milder weather soon. Cooler weather makes navigating through the large Wurstfest crowds at Landa Park a little more pleasant. The celebration of sausage, and all things German, runs from Nov. 6-15.