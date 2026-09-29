Gov. Greg Abbott declares statewide disaster proclamation over diesel shortages

Governor Greg Abbott announced a statewide disaster proclamation over diesel shortage on Monday, following recent record-high prices.

The proclamation permits the use of dyed diesel on roads and lifts weight restrictions for agricultural, timber and fuel loads. It also suspends Texas Low Emission Diesel rules to the extent allowed by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Dyed diesel — regular diesel with red pigment — is reserved for off road use only, usually by farm and construction equipment. Unlike regular diesel, it is untaxed. With the proclamation, the governor's office aims to alleviate skyrocketing prices at the gas pump. While it increases the supply of diesel, it does not affect the fuel tax, which is 20 cents per gallon.

"Texas agriculture and freight run on diesel," Abbott said in a press release. "Record prices put both industries at risk and raise costs for every Texas family. Farmers and truckers can now use dyed diesel on Texas roads, and fuel, crop, and timber loads can move at a higher weight. These steps cut costs on the farm, on the road and at the store."

Seven months into the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran, the U.S. continues to suffer from a major upset in exports of oil and gas from the Middle East, due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damaged infrastructure. According to AAA, diesel prices reached a record high of $6.53 on average last week. This time last year, diesel average $3.69 a gallon.

President Donald Trump recently vetoed a proposal by Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, and talks to end the war have continuously deteriorated.

Politicians across Texas have sought to capitalize on voters' affordability concerns, in response to continued inflation.

Abbott, who is seeking re-election, will face Democratic State Rep. Gina Hinojosa in November. Hinojosa has asked the governor to waive the state gas tax.