Weak cold front, sea breeze showers are San Antonio's only heat relief

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San Antonio's only heat relief this week will be from a weak cold front or from sea breeze showers that manage to drift this far up from the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

But rain showers triggered by either of those weather scenarios are expected to be sparce at best on Wednesday and Wednesday night for the I-35 corridor and Hill Country.

Daytime highs this week will continue to push 100 degrees, with even higher heat indices or "feels like" temperatures. Sunrise temperatures will continue to be just below 80.

Forecasters said heat advisories may have to be issued for some days this week outside of the Hill Country. The hottest days this week may be Friday and Saturday when wind flows push hotter air out of the southern Rockies and into our area.

While September is traditionally a little cooler than August in the Alamo City, those dreamed-for highs in the upper 80s or even lower 90s have been kept at bay by a persistent ridging pattern that will budge a little on Wednesday to allow in very stray showers.

One factor that makes it feel a little cooler this month, even if psychologically, are the earlier sunsets as the first day of fall approaches. The change of season officially arrives in Texas at 7:04 p.m. on Sept. 22. Sunset on Wednesday is expected to arrive around 7:46 p.m., about an hour sooner than during the peak of summer.

Still, as San Antonio officially prepares to bid farewell to the summer of '26, residents can be thankful for the very few days of 100-degree weather, compared to recent years. As of this past weekend, the city had recorded 18 days of 100 or more weather. The worst summer on record in that regard was in 2023, when the city sizzled to 100 or more for 75 days, forecasters said.

And the city can enter the fall season feeling good that it had a fairly rainy summer. One that even temporarily saw drought conditions come to an end for the northern half of Bexar County after seven years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The city, as of Tuesday, had a rainfall surplus of nearly five inches, when compared to a typical year. Slightly more than 26 inches of rain have been recorded at San Antonio International Airport in 2026.

And the rainier pattern may continue, thanks to the possibility a history-making "Super El Niño" this fall and winter in Texas. The weather phenomenon caused by very warm equatorial Pacific waters could mean more colder and wetter days are just around the corner.