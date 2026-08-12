San Antonio’s air quality may be contributing to coughing, sneezing

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San Antonio's forecast well into next week remains sunny and hot as a subtropical ridge settles over the southeastern U.S.

And now Saharan dust will raise the misery index even higher.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) reports the concentration of dust should reach concentrations high enough to help push the Alamo City's air quality into the low end of the "moderate" range on Thursday and Friday, meaning most healthy people will not be seriously affected by its presence.

That doesn't mean it all can't add up to be at a least minor irritant.

The dust is not the only irritant lowering the city's air quality. The TCEQ reports ozone and smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, southern British Columbia, the Rocky Mountain region and agricultural burning in parts of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico are also adding to the mix of air pollutants.

Meanwhile, allergens, such as grass and weed pollens, are on the moderate side in San Antonio right now.

The subtropical ridge is helping to produce highs and heat indices near or in excess of 100 degrees into next week.