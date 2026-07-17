Medina Lake level on the rise, Hill Country drying out

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Creeks and rivers remain up across the Hill Country and South Texas, and there have been evacuations around Uvalde, but a dry-out for much of the flood-weary region from the border with Mexico to I-35 begins this weekend.

Caution is still needed in low-lying area near creeks and rivers, but the National Weather Service reports the forecast ahead for most of the Hill Country calls for a lot more sun and no rain.

Temperatures will be seasonable too, giving residents a chance to eventually clean up flood damage and debris.

"Dry weather conditions continue into the weekend for the most part ... with mostly sunny skies across the region and high temperatures back into the 90s for most locations and upper 80s across the Southern Edwards Plateau," according to the National Weather Service.

"The work week looks dry as an upper-level ridge remains in control with clouds developing in the evening through the overnight periods and dissipating mid to late mornings for partly cloudy to mostly sunny days and highs in the mid 90s," said a statement from the NWS.

Man-made Medina Lake, west of San Antonio, has jumped 13 feet in a week, and is now 22% full due to flood runoff. A year ago, it was only 6% full. When at capacity, its surface covers nearly 5,600 acres.

It has been the worst hit waterway since a drought started seven years ago. Its porous bottom leaks into the Edwards Aquifer even when full.

The Texas State Historical Association reports the lake dam was completed in 1912 as a commercial enterprise to irrigate area farms. Today, it's owned by the Bexar, Medina, Atascosa County Water Improvement District Number 1.

The lake also attracts water recreationists and anglers from across the region when full.

Canyon Lake, northwest of New Braunfels, has risen to 81% capacity, and sits at nearly 890 feet. It has increased 11 feet from a week ago, where it sat at 61% capacity.