Road closures and high-water rescues west of San Antonio due to floods

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Medina and Uvalde Counties, west of San Antonio, saw significant rainfall overnight that caused flooding and closed roads and led to several high-water rescues.

Up to 10 inches of rain fell on some spots as flood prone conditions are expected to persist through Thursday.

Medina County reported numerous road closures and at least four high-water rescues before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reports drone video showed widespread flooding in the Medina County town of D' Hanis, which has about eight hundred residents.

In Uvalde County, nearly seven inches of rain was reported near Sabinal before 8 a.m. and there was a high-water rescue nearby.

Floodwaters covered a section of U.S. 90 between Sabinal and Knippa in Uvalde County early Tuesday morning, prompting the closure of the roadway.

As of 11 a.m., a stretch of 90 there remained closed.

Medina County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Chadwick did have some good news to report after a busy night and morning for first responders.

"No injuries. No loss of life. No homes, no buildings inundated," he said of Medina County reports.

And with more rain and flooding in the forecast for the next couple of day for this area, he hopes to keep it that way.

"The big thing I'm pushing to everybody, unless it's an absolute necessity, stay home please," Chadwick said. "I follow it up with this one comment, there's only one you."

A total of 15 inches could fall in some spots west of San Antonio this week before the rain comes to an end on Thursday. All residents in a flash watch area that covers the Rio Grande Plains, Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, and I-35 corridor, including San Antonio and Austin, are advised by the National Weather Service to stay weather aware.

There are moderate to strong chances of showers for the Alamo City and Capitol City through Thursday, but rainfall amounts are not expected to reach the totals that have fallen out west so far this week.

Flooding claimed the life of one man at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland on Saturday.

Tropical moisture has been mixing with an upper-level disturbance to bring heavy rains and flooding from the border with Mexico to the I-35 corridor.