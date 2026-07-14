Hill Country rains push Boerne City Lake to full pool for first time in years

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Overnight Hill Country rains have helped fill up streams and lakes, especially in the Hill Country. The City of Boerne’s Chris Shadrock says the rain there was widespread, and heavy.

“It varied across the city, anywhere from about three and a quarter inches to about four and a half inches,” he said.

Shadrock drove to a place on Tuesday morning that serves as one of his metrics for judging rainfall.

“This morning I did make the drive out Upper Cibolo Creek Road, and at one of the low water crossings there, the water was easily three-to-four feet over the road, and so all of that water was then rushing into Boerne City Lake,” Shadrock said.

Two weeks ago, Boerne’s lake was down several feet. Not so now.

Most folks in Boerne are just happy with the rain, but Shadrock says to keep one eye on the weather.

“The forecast continues to call for repeated rounds of potentially very heavy rainfall, similar to what we saw last night into this morning,” he said.

Those heavy overnight Hill Country rains brought relief to those worried about the heat and a lack of rain in many areas. Shadrock says after Monday overnight’s rain the ground is saturated, and there is more rain in the forecast.

1 of 3 — IMG_6175.jpeg Taking a sailboat out on Boerne Lake Jack Morgan / TPR 2 of 3 — IMG_6174.jpeg Boerne Lake view looking southwest Jack Morgan 3 of 3 — IMG_6171.jpeg Boerne Lake looking southeast, with the dam at left Jack Morgan / TPR

“At this point, there's really not a lot of room in the ground for the water to absorb,” Shadrock said. “So it's all just going to run off, which could really exacerbate the flooding conditions.”

Runoff from those heavy showers overnight has brought Boerne Lake to a place it hasn’t been for a while.

“I believe this is the first time the lake has been at full pool since January of 2022,” he said.

In the meantime, Shadrock says the lake is doing what it was designed to do: Keep major flooding from happening in Boerne. Relief carries with it a modicum of caution.

1 of 3 — IMG_6165.jpeg A small dam on River Road disappears under heavy rain. Jack Morgan / TPR 2 of 3 — IMG_6160.jpeg Cibolo Creek overruns Theissen Road, downtown Boerne Jack Morgan / TPR 3 of 3 — IMG_6167.jpeg A rain gauge showing rainfall of about 4.75 inches Jack Morgan / TPR