Heavy rain continues across San Antonio area as flooding remains a concern

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San Antonio is waking up to another round of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday morning as a slow-moving weather pattern keeps much of South Central Texas under a threat of additional flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for parts of Bexar and Comal counties through 10 a.m. A Flood Watch continues through Thursday evening as several rounds of rain move across South Central Texas. Rapidly rising water could affect roads, low-water crossings and drainage areas.

The National Weather Service says some locations in the area have already received 1 to 3 inches of rain, with several more inches possible where storms repeatedly track over the same areas.

Storms are expected to bring periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day. Some areas could see several inches of rain, especially where thunderstorms repeatedly move over the same locations.

Residents are encouraged to avoid driving through flooded roadways and to remember that water depth can be difficult to judge.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the NWS said that heavy rain was affecting parts of Bexar, Comal, Medina, Uvalde and Val Verde counties, with some areas receiving 2 to 4 inches of rain in a three-hour period and with intense ongoing rainfall making conditions worse.

The NWS cautions that flooding at campgrounds near streams, rivers, or low-lying areas can be dangerous. Heavy rain can quickly cause flash flooding. If alerted to flooding, campers and those in the vicinity of campgrounds should get to higher ground immediately.

As the day wears on, weather officials say the main concern is not just the amount of rain, but how quickly it can fall.

Additionally, even after storms move through, runoff can continue to create dangerous conditions in flood-prone areas.

Temperatures will remain unusually mild for July because of the clouds and rain, with highs only reaching the low 80s. More showers and thunderstorms are possible through the week as moisture continues to move into the region.

For now, San Antonio residents are encouraged to keep an eye on changing weather conditions, while allowing extra time for morning travel, and remaining prepared for more rounds of rain.