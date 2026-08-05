VIA: Service improvements, higher gas prices, inflation drive record ridership

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The head of VIA Metropolitan Transit said bus service improvements, combined with higher gas prices and inflation, are likely behind a boost in ridership reaching record levels this year.

VIA CEO Jon Gary Herrera told Texas Public Radio ridership is expected to surpass their goal of 10% more riders this year than last. He said more than 31million passengers boarded VIA in 2025.

"It sure is great timing for us that our system improvements have coincided with consumers looking at gas prices and consumers looking at their checkbook," he said.

The average price for a gallon on regular unleaded gas in San Antonio on Wednesday was $3.65, according to the American Automobile Association. For a mid-size vehicle with a 14-gallon tank, a fill-up at the pump costs a little more than $50. And for those accustomed to topping off their tank once a week, monthly gas costs exceed $200.

Add monthly vehicle insurance and maintenance costs, and VIA's fares look like a bargain for those on a tight household budget or who want to save some money.

"You can get a monthly pass on our system, that means you can go everywhere as long as our system is running, and where its running, for the entire month for $38," Herrera said. "That's $38, unlimited rides."

He also broke down daily ridership costs. "On a day pass, it's $2.75 a day. So, immediately that affordability factor comes into play."

Herrera said they have also worked for the past 18 months to greatly reduce wait times for riders by having more buses traveling the same routes. Shorter wait times also make riding a bus more appealing for those trying to get to school or work on schedule.

"So, if they were waiting 45 minutes to an hour, now they may be waiting 20 minutes for the vehicle," he said. "That starts pushing down the travel time that an individual has as they are experiencing our system."

Herrera encouraged San Antonio area residents thinking of leaving their cars in their driveways, to learn more about VIA at the transit's website. Potential new riders can also map out their trip online at Trip Planning - VIA Metropolitan Transit

Herrera said passenger wait times have been reduced in part due to aggressive hiring of new bus drivers. He said more drivers have been hired in the last two years, than the previous eight combined. Easy pay with debit or with credit cards on buses is also allowing buses to load passengers faster.

He said staring pay for drivers is $47,000 but those picking up extra hours and opportunities can earn as much as $65,000 or $70,000 their first year.

Herrera also said while many riders are younger, transit agencies across the U.S. are seeing a "silver wave" or increase in seniors taking a bus to where they need to go.