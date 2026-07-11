Flash Flood Warning in effect for northwest Bexar County; Flood Advisory covers rest of county

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for northwestern Bexar County, including Leon Valley, Helotes, Shavano Park, SeaWorld, The Dominion and Fair Oaks Ranch.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms have dropped 2 to 3 inches of rain across the area, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible. Flash flooding is already occurring, with life-threatening flooding possible in creeks, low-water crossings, streets and underpasses.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for the rest of Bexar County, including San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Converse and Universal City. Forecasters say another inch of rain could cause minor flooding in low-lying areas, poor-drainage locations and on roadways.

The National Weather Service urges motorists to turn around, don't drown if they encounter flooded roads and to avoid driving through standing water.