Flash Flood Warning in effect for northwest Bexar County; Flood Advisory covers rest of county
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for northwestern Bexar County, including Leon Valley, Helotes, Shavano Park, SeaWorld, The Dominion and Fair Oaks Ranch.
The National Weather Service says thunderstorms have dropped 2 to 3 inches of rain across the area, with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible. Flash flooding is already occurring, with life-threatening flooding possible in creeks, low-water crossings, streets and underpasses.
A Flood Advisory is in effect until 6:45 p.m. for the rest of Bexar County, including San Antonio, Schertz, Cibolo, Converse and Universal City. Forecasters say another inch of rain could cause minor flooding in low-lying areas, poor-drainage locations and on roadways.
The National Weather Service urges motorists to turn around, don't drown if they encounter flooded roads and to avoid driving through standing water.
2:15 PM Radar update: Heavy rain continues to affect the western 1/2 of Bexar Co. especially the northwest. Up to 2.5 inches of rainfall has fallen the past hour with more to come. The Flash Flood Warning for northwest Bexar County continues. Stay away from flooded areas. #txwx pic.twitter.com/1jICwvFv3t— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 11, 2026