Gulf disturbance continues to increase rain chances in San Antonio

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A swirling cluster of activity in the southwest Gulf of Mexico continues to boost San Antonio's early weekend rain chances as it moves closer to Texas.

The activity is expected to push inland from the middle Texas coast on Friday morning.

Up to half of the San Antonio area could see rain on Friday and Saturday afternoons. At times, it may result in tropical downpours and result in two inches of rain or more in some spots.

Low to moderate rain chances will linger in the Alamo City forecast each day through at least the middle of next week as the weather pattern becomes more conducive to precipitation.

There are some concerns for flooding on Monday and Tuesday should more rain showers follow any weekend precipitation.

NASA is also reporting an impressive plume of Saharan dust may arrive in South Texas next Wednesday, which could limit rain chances next Thursday and beyond.

A fairly rainy spring and summer has greatly eased drought conditions across Bexar County. Some northern sections of the county have been declared drought-free by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Nearly 22 inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport since Jan. 1. That's about 5 inches above the year-to-date average of 17 inches.

San Antonio Water System customers remain under Stage 3 water restrictions and may only water landscaping by automated sprinkler once a week based on their street address.

On a designated watering day, watering is only permitted from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight. Hand-watering by hose is permitted at any time.