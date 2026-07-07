Enchanted Rock opens new backcountry area

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A new backcountry area at Enchanted Rock State Natural Area opened to the public Tuesday, allowing hikers to explore a rugged new section of one of Texas' most popular state parks for the first time.

Known for its massive pink granite dome and Hill Country views, Enchanted Rock attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. The newly opened backcountry features rugged terrain and undeveloped trails beyond the main park. Visitors must hike about two miles from park headquarters to reach the new area, which is open for self-guided day use.

Park Superintendent Doug Cochran said the backcountry is best suited for experienced hikers.

"This first wave of development will be a good fit for true adventurers who want a more rugged experience," Cochran said.

He said future phases of the project will include easier access and additional amenities.

The backcountry is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It includes two water refill stations and a portable restroom. Trail maps are available online and at park headquarters.

Park officials encourage visitors to bring plenty of water, snacks, sun protection, and a cellphone because of the summer heat and limited shade. They also recommend hiking with a partner.

The new backcountry area is the first section of a major expansion of Enchanted Rock State Natural Area to open to the public.

Earlier this year, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department completed a $43 million purchase of more than 3,000 acres that roughly doubled the size of the state natural area.