Northwest Bexar emerges from drought, but summer forecast drier than usual

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San Antonio's summer will likely be drier and warmer than usual, according to a 90-day summer outlook from the National Weather Service.

The summer outlook appears to spell an end to the rainy weather seen this past spring that brought some major drought relief to a region that has seen seven years of extremely dry weather.

Those healthy spring rains have helped ease drought conditions in the region. A U.S. Drought Monitor map shows extreme northwest Bexar County, along the Comal and Kendall County lines, has just emerged from drought. All other areas of the county are still suffering from one level of drought or another.

The National Weather Service, as of Monday, reported 22 inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport since Jan. 1, or about 7 inches above the year-to-date average.

The Edwards Aquifer, a key source of water for more than 2 million people, stood at 647 feet on Monday. That's still 15 feet below its historical average but is a big improvement compared to the start of spring.

San Antonio Water System customers remain under Stage 3 water conservation measures. Watering by automated sprinkler is allowed just once a week based on street address and only between the hours of 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 9 pm. to midnight. Hand watering is allowed anytime.

Almost bone-dry Medina Lake, west of San Antonio, has budged upward due to recent rains. It has risen 13 feet since last month and sat at just over 8% full as of Monday, according to the Texas Water Development Board.

But what is expected to be a hotter and drier than usual summer officially arrived on Saturday in San Antonio at 3:24 a.m., according to forecasters.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center foresees a summer for the Alamo City where there is a little less rain and little more heat from now through September.

Weather Prediction Center / NWS San Antonio Temperature predictions this summer for the nation are displayed on the left, whole rainfall predictions are to the right.

According to modern National Weather Service Records for the city, from 1991 to 2020, the month of June here typically sees highs average 92 and lows around 73 and little more than 3 inches of rain.

July highs are often around 95 and lows around 75. And the city usually sees nearly 2.5 inches of rain.

August is typically the hottest month of the year, with highs around 96 and lows around 75. It is also usually one of the city's driest months, averaging barely more than 2 inches of precipitation.

The biggest rainmakers ahead are likely to come from the Gulf of Mexico in the form of a tropical disturbance as strong cold fronts disappear. Tropical Storm Arthur pushed some showers towards San Antonio last week.

To help residents combat the summer heat, the city holds free fan giveaways to seniors and those in need as part of their Project Cool program. And when temperatures soar dangerously over 100 and heat warnings or advisories are issued, the city publicizes the locations of cooling centers across the city.

The city and its partners have stepped up initiatives in recent years to plant more trees or build more shade structures and have laid more miles of "cool pavement" streets to reduce the number of heat islands found in the city.