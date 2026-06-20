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Lingering showers give way to clearing skies, sunny Father’s Day ahead

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published June 20, 2026 at 7:50 AM CDT
Dan Katz
Dan Katz
/
TPR
Dan Katz

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Heavy thunderstorms early Saturday morning brought flash flood warnings, Imminent Threat alerts and low water crossing closures to parts of San Antonio. Some areas received more than two inches of rain.

Additional showers and thunderstorms remain possible Saturday, with a 50 percent chance of rain and locally heavy downpours. Skies are expected to gradually clear this afternoon, with a high near 90.

Father’s Day looks mostly sunny and warmer, with a high around 93 and heat index values near 102.

Forecasters say a hotter, drier pattern returns next week, with highs climbing into the mid-90s.

Environment & Natural Resources
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The National Weather Service says its warning procedures haven't changed, but a recent Apple update and multiple overnight flood warnings may help explain why the alerts felt different recently.

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