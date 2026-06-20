Lingering showers give way to clearing skies, sunny Father’s Day ahead

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Heavy thunderstorms early Saturday morning brought flash flood warnings, Imminent Threat alerts and low water crossing closures to parts of San Antonio. Some areas received more than two inches of rain.

Additional showers and thunderstorms remain possible Saturday, with a 50 percent chance of rain and locally heavy downpours. Skies are expected to gradually clear this afternoon, with a high near 90.

Father’s Day looks mostly sunny and warmer, with a high around 93 and heat index values near 102.

Forecasters say a hotter, drier pattern returns next week, with highs climbing into the mid-90s.