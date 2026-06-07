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City of San Antonio reaches halfway mark of its solar program

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published June 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM CDT
Solar panels installed as part of city program on top of Brook Hollow Library parking canopies in North San Antonio
Big Sun Solar
/
City of San Antonio
Solar panels installed as part of city program on top of Brook Hollow Library parking canopies in North San Antonio

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The City of San Antonio has announced its largest rooftop solar installation ever.

It sits on top of the Ron Darner Parks and Recreation Headquarters off Old Highway 90 on the Far West Side.

Doug Melnick is the city's assistant director of resiliency and sustainability. He said the installation will reduce the electric bill at the headquarters.

"We're going to offset upwards of 70 to 80% of this building energy use with clean power. So not only is it going to help with air quality and the environment, at the end of the day, it's going to save taxpayer dollars."

Those savings will add up to $130,000 in annual utility savings, city officials said.

The installation also marks the halfway point of the city's $30 million-dollar solar program. The program has a goal of zero net energy for all municipal buildings by 2040.

Started in 2023 after city council approval, the program is the first and largest of its kind in Texas. It includes more than 50 rooftop and parking cover solar systems at city owned facilities.

City officials said once its fully implemented, it will generate $1.8 million in annual savings, offset 11% of the city's yearly electrical use and reduce city emissions by 18%.

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Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
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