Flood watch in effect for San Antonio work commutes

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Tuesday afternoon is not a good time to put in extra hours at work because rain and flooding are likely on the way. You might also want to set aside extra time for the Wednesday morning commute.

Rain is expected to move in after rush hour on Tuesday and linger through the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

A flash flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Some isolated spots in the watch area could receive up to five inches of rain during that window of time, especially if storm lines slow down.

The National Weather Service has not ruled out more severe weather for the San Antonio area either, including a tornado or two and large hail for the area through Wednesday.

Forecasters said while severe storms are possible, there was a greater chance for that activity to remain west of 281 through Wednesday morning.

By noon on Wednesday, the rain activity should be well to the east of the I-35 corridor. A drier weather pattern is expected to follow on Thursday and Friday.

The ground remains very saturated from rains last week, so it won't take much rain to trigger sudden flooding.