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Flood warning siren testing underway along Guadalupe River in Kerr County

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published May 10, 2026 at 7:46 PM CDT
Flooding on the Guadalupe in July 2025
Jack Morgan
/
Texas Public Radio
Flooding on the Guadalupe in July 2025

Testing began last week in Kerr County for the outdoor flood warning sirens being installed along the Guadalupe River.

The first phase of the warning system includes eight sirens along the North and South forks of the Guadalupe River in western Kerr County. The Upper Guadalupe River Authority says residents west of Ingram along State Highway 39 and FM 1340 may hear audible testing through Friday.

The goal of the automated system is to provide advance warning of life-threatening flooding conditions so people along the river have time to get to safety. The system includes rain and water-level sensors, sirens, roadway warning signs and public alert systems. Officials have said outdoor sirens are intended to supplement cellphone alerts and weather warnings in areas where visitors or campers may not receive emergency notifications quickly enough.

The Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County is part of “Flash Flood Alley,” which includes San Antonio and Austin and is known for steep terrain and rapidly rising waterways during heavy rain.

Residents may hear periodic siren tests during the installation and calibration process this week.

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority said it will post updates about the testing on its website and social media pages.

Texas is investing millions of dollars in early warning technology after last year’s deadly flooding exposed serious gaps in emergency warning systems, especially along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County.

Texas is investing millions of dollars in early warning technology after last year’s deadly flooding exposed serious gaps in emergency warning systems, especially in Kerr County.

During the July 4, 2025 floods, fast-rising water along the Guadalupe River killed 119 people, including 25 girls and two counselors at Camp Mystic.

A Schumarcher Crossing, Guadalupe River sign is tilted due to heavy rainfall that caused flooding on Sunday, July 6, 2025.
News
New Texas flood warning system could give Hill Country communities hours to prepare
Lucio Vasquez |The Texas Newsroom
The $4 million system could provide up to several hours of advance warning, giving residents more time to evacuate before floodwaters become dangerous.
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Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
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