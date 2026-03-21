Texas sets new solar generation record, topping 33 gigawatts

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Texas set a new solar energy record Saturday, generating more than 33 gigawatts of electricity for the first time.

Energy analyst Doug Lewin noted the milestone on social media, writing, “New solar record in Texas today, first time over 33 gigawatts.” He added that the new mark is “54% higher than California’s solar record.”

The new high surpasses Texas’ previous solar generation record set earlier this year, as renewable energy production continues to grow.

🏆🌞New solar record in Texas today, first time over 33 gigawatts!



Texas' new solar record is 54% higher than California's solar record. #txlege #txenergy pic.twitter.com/HGfAibPSzi — Doug Lewin (@douglewinenergy) March 21, 2026

Grid data shows solar accounted for a large share of electricity during peak daytime hours, reflecting the rapid buildout of large-scale solar projects across the state.

Texas has emerged as the nation’s leading state for new solar development. Industry figures show the state added about 11 gigawatts of solar capacity last year — bringing total installed capacity to roughly 52 gigawatts, enough to power more than 6 million homes.

Energy analysts say the expansion is being driven by rising demand for electricity, tied in part to population growth and the increasing presence of power-hungry industries such as data centers.

Solar production typically declines in the evening as sunlight fades. Battery storage capacity has also expanded in recent years, allowing excess daytime power to be stored and used later.