Cold front brings gusty winds and cooler temps to San Antonio area

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

In the wake of the cold front overnight, we’ll have a cool, cloudy and windy Sunday. Wind gusts will be as high as 35 mph early in the day before tapering off.

No freeze yet—not even close, really. However, layers and jackets are definitely called for as we amble toward December and get into the holiday spirit.

Update: Cloudy, colder, and breezy across South Central Texas following last night's front. Temperatures will continue to fall this morning then stay steady with the lowest afternoon values since early spring. Breezy north winds maintain but slowly subside during afternoon. #txwx pic.twitter.com/ROAuuPVkTR — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) November 30, 2025

The high could reach the lower 50s today. For later in the evening, a chance of showers will persist until after midnight. Later tonight it will remain cloudy, with a low of around 44.

Those blustery winds will continue from the northeast at about 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

Looking ahead to Monday, the first day of December, there will be a chance of showers before noon. It will be cloudy with a high of about 54. North northeast winds will continue at around 5 mph.

Chilly/cool conditions continue for the workweek, however, rises into the upper 60s and 70s into next weekend. Rain chances return Monday, mainly for the southern to southeastern half of the area and again Wednesday through late week. #txwx pic.twitter.com/NbwLDqMIVb — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) November 30, 2025

For Monday night, we will dip to around 42 degrees, and winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph from the northeast with those winds gusting at around 20 mph.

All indications are that Tuesday will be picture-perfect—cool temperatures with lots of sunshine.

By Wednesday and Thursday, however, rain chances return.

If you're checking the forecast to see what the weather will be like this weekend, you're in luck. It will be just right for Christmas shopping, decorating—and the San Antonio marathon. Expect it to be sunny and cool with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.