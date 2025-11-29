Severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday night — mainly east of 281

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio has a quick 20% shot of showers before noon as temperatures warm into the mid-70s under clearing skies.

But the quiet weather doesn’t last. Thunderstorms could develop late Saturday, and a few could turn severe between about 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., mainly east of 281. There is a risk of damaging wind and large hail.

"After 5 p.m. warm air east of I-35 could interact with abundant moisture to produce a few late day storms," said an advisory from the National Weather Service. "A cold front reaching our northern counties by 7 p.m. could lead to strong storms that will follow the front southward through the evening. The chance of strong storms should decrease and shift south between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday."

After a mild and damp day today, we could see a brief episode of strong to severe storms east of Highway 281, followed by a sharp trend to colder weather starting Sunday. Low rain chances are suggested for each day, but Tuesday stands out to be coldest and driest. pic.twitter.com/8HKqfJ2dTw — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) November 29, 2025

Overnight, a cold front pushes into the entire region. Sunday’s high drops to around 50 under cloudy skies and strong winds, with lows in the low-40s in San Antonio and upper-30s in the Hill Country.

And another round of showers is possible late Sunday night for San Antonio and the Hill Country.

