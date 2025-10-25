Overnight storms dump rain on South Central Texas and parts of the Hill Country

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Heavy rain fell across South Central Texas and portions of the Hill Country overnight and this morning. There has been some minor street flooding in the San Antonio area, but there have been no major road closures so far.

Barricades were placed at about a half-dozen low water crossings across the city. Drivers are reminded that it is against the law to drive around barricades.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of South Central Texas and portions of the Hill Country until 9 p.m. today. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with higher rainfall rates in isolated thunderstorms.

CPS reported around 3,900 customers without electricity due to overnight storms. By 10 a.m. today power was restored to around half that number.

The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service said most of the rain activity has moved to the east of the IH-35 corridor but that storms could redevelop later this afternoon in portions of the northeast Hill Country, the IH-35 corridor and U.S. 77 corridor.