© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Overnight storms dump rain on South Central Texas and parts of the Hill Country

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published October 25, 2025 at 10:24 AM CDT
Lightning
Ethan Miller
/
Reuters

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Heavy rain fell across South Central Texas and portions of the Hill Country overnight and this morning. There has been some minor street flooding in the San Antonio area, but there have been no major road closures so far.

Barricades were placed at about a half-dozen low water crossings across the city. Drivers are reminded that it is against the law to drive around barricades. 

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of South Central Texas and portions of the Hill Country until 9 p.m. today. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible, with higher rainfall rates in isolated thunderstorms. 

CPS reported around 3,900 customers without electricity due to overnight storms. By 10 a.m. today power was restored to around half that number.

The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service said most of the rain activity has moved to the east of the IH-35 corridor but that storms could redevelop later this afternoon in portions of the northeast Hill Country, the IH-35 corridor and U.S. 77 corridor.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources TPRTop Storiesweather
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton