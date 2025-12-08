Widespread 30s expected inside San Antonio City limits Tuesday morning

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The most widespread temperatures in the 30s within the city limits of San Antonio may occur just before sunrise on Tuesday.

So far this fall, most of those near freezing temperatures have remained mostly on the outskirts of the city, especially areas adjacent to the Hill Country.

The National Weather Service does not expect a hard freeze in the Alamo City on Tuesday morning. A cold front blew in late in the weekend to set up the chilly morning.

San Antonio typically sees its first real freeze of the season around Nov. 30 each year.

The cold snap will be brief with temperatures warming into the 60s and even around 70 by Tuesday afternoon as winds return to a southerly flow.

And by Wednesday and Thursday, those warm southern winds will push temperatures closer to 80.

Forecasters said the next cold front is likely to pass through this Friday or Saturday but not generate any rain. The strength of the cold front remains a little uncertain but should become clearer soon as the weekend approaches.

San Antonio may end the year with a rainfall deficit of at least 4 inches below normal if more rain does not fall before the end of the month. Such a deficit might not seem so bad, but the city is wrapping up its sixth year with drought conditions.