Boerne breaks ground on a new park

The Hill Country town of Boerne has broken ground on a new park. After a bond election, they purchased nearly 40 acres on the north side of the town.

According to the city’s communications manager, Chris Shadrock, they wasted no time in getting things started.

“We did the groundbreaking on Wednesday. Today, they're out there starting the construction. We're anticipating 12 to 18 months for construction based off of weather conditions, if they run into anything during construction. We're not anticipating that,” Shadrock said.

Initial funding had been approved by Boerneites, and then the city went back to its citizens to nail down details.

“Finally, in 2022 city council went back before residents and said, ‘Hey, do we really want to turn this into our next signature Park? And here's everything y'all talked about wanting,' and that's what we're starting to actually do now,” Shadrock said.

1 of 4 — Boerne Park 2.jpg A playground for young children. Courtesy photo / City of Boerne 2 of 4 — Boerne park 5.jpg Pickleball courts and trees Courtesy photo / City of Boerne 3 of 4 — Boerne Park 3.jpg The park will include a swimming pool. Courtesy photo / City of Boerne 4 of 4 — Boerne park 6.jpg Another view of the new park that will be built in Boerne. Courtesy photo / City of Boerne

A big factor to some, who note that some construction doesn’t start until a lot of trees get knocked over, Shadrock says 96% of the trees currently there will be saved.

“We have a ton of beautiful trees, if you've been on that site, and we're going to be able to incorporate a lot of that into the design of the park,” Shadrock said. “The ones that are in conflict are going to actually be recycled there, so for the dog park or within the play scape that the kids will be able to utilize. So it really is going to be kind of a full-circle space for that entire area.”

The park will be built on the city’s far north side, across the street from the YMCA, at the intersection of Adler Road and Plant Street.

“When you drive past it, it seems a little small, but then when you're actually on the property itself, it's a little overwhelming. It's a really flat piece of land, so that's where the multi-purpose fields are going to go,” Shadrock said. “But then we have a ton of beautiful trees—if you've been on that site— and we're going to be able to incorporate a lot of that into the design of the park.”

Google maps Google Maps shot of the site for the park

The park will also include trails throughout for people to enjoy solitary as well as team endeavors.

“There will be 12 pickleball courts here, and so Northside Community Park will have the dedicated pickleball courts. And then Boerne City Park will have the dedicated tennis courts,” he said.

Northside Community Park will officially open in 12-18 months.