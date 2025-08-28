Cold front laboring to get to San Antonio before Labor Day

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Some minor temperature relief is still coming to San Antonio; it's just going to take a little longer to get here.

The National Weather Service reports a cold front will stall north of the Alamo City on Saturday before it punches through to set up slightly cooler weather on Sunday and Monday for the long Labor Day Weekend.

Forecasters said Friday will be the hottest day of this week as San Antonio finds itself compressed in an area between hot and colder air. The high is expected to rise just above 100 on Friday.

Even while stalling, the cold front is expected to create a slight chance of showers on Saturday, and up to half the area could receive rain on Sunday and for Monday's holiday.

Rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour could not be completely ruled out for some locations on Sunday and Labor Day along with some gusty winds.

After a week of 100 or near-100 temperatures, local residents are ready for any sort of respite from the heat. The cold front will manage to keep temperatures closer to 90 than 100 on Sunday and Monday.

The longer you can wait to fire up the Labor Day cookout, the better. Back patio temperatures should be around 85 by 9 p.m. on Labor Day.