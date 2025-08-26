Cold front to make some of Labor Day weekend in San Antonio more tolerable

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area this weekend to provide slight temperature relief for the last unofficial weekend of summer.

Temperatures will dip to around 90 on Sunday and Monday, so not huge relief, but better than the near 100-degree temperatures this week in the Alamo City.

Daytime picnics and barbeques will be a little more comfortable. And night patio gatherings should see temperatures drop into the 80s.

Around one-third to half the area could see rain sometime over the weekend and into Labor Day, so keep an umbrella handy to get the hot dogs and burgers into the house just in case.

Weekend rainfall totals in most spots will only be a half-inch to an inch, but some isolated spots could receive as much as two inches.

The rain and associated cloud cover will play a big role in cooling things off for the tail end of the holiday.

Rainfall totals for San Antonio year-to-date sit at little more than 20 inches at the international airport, which is about average for a typical year. The airport had only recorded 0.6 inches for the entire month of August, as of Tuesday.