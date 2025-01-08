Wildfires displace thousands and ravage greater Los Angeles

Extremely dry conditions coupled with high winds have led to an explosive wildfire situation in southern California.

Multiple fires have erupted across the Los Angeles area since Tuesday. Tens of thousands of people have had to evacuate, and firefighters are struggling to contain the flames.

Adria Kloke is one of the of people who has had to flee. She packed up her belongings, along with her cat, and left her home in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday. Kloke shares her story with NPR.

